UPDATE: Eau Claire man arrested after multiple complaints

Eau Claire (WQOW) - An Eau Claire man was arrested Sunday night after multiple incidents involving police.

Eau Claire Police say 30-year-old Kyle M. Johnson was arrested Sunday night. Police first made contact with Johnson Sunday morning after receiving a complaint that he was making phone threats.

Sunday afternoon, shortly after 4 p.m., police were called to the Menomonie Street area after Johnson allegedly had contact with a female acquaintance. They say some sort of battery incident took place. Johnson was arrested on 14th Street and released with order-in conditions.

Sunday evening, around 6:30 p.m., police were called to the 4600 block of Fairfax Street in Eau Claire, after it was reported that Johnson was being disorderly and disruptive with another female acquaintance. He fled before police arrived.

Later Sunday evening police had contact with a neighbor near the Fairfax location who reported that Johnson was in the area again. Johnson fled south towards I-94. He was eventually arrested on the 4800 block of Kapus Road around 10 p.m. A K-9 unit was used to arrest Johnson.

Johnson was arrested for: one count of false imprisonment, one count of criminal damage to property, one county of intimidating a victim, two counts of resisting arrest, and two counts of disorderly conduct. He had an initial court appearance at 11 a.m. Monday morning.

