Bringing the Thunder Together: Hailey & Jimi Zawacki

Osseo, WI (WQOW) -- It has been a resurgent season for the Osseo-Fairchild Girls Basketball team. The Thunder currently sit at 14-7, and will enter regional action as a 4 seed in Division 4. A big reason why the team is back on track? The Zawacki family is bringing them together.

Hailey Zawacki, formerly known as Hailey Hart, was an All Conference forward for Osseo-Fairchild from 2004-2008, and was part of the team's first ever State Tournament appearance in 2007. Now, she's back in Osseo, as Head Coach for the Thunder for the fourth straight year.

"It's a great experience being back here in Osseo," Head Coach Hailey Zawacki explains, "I mean coming back to the town where you had support all the way up when you were growing up and a great fanbase, and now just to provide that back to the community. We had so much talent on the team that we played on, having those great experiences, and now its just being able to give that back. I want these girls to have that same opportunity that I did here at Osseo-Fairchild."

Across the court from Hailey, is a familiar face to the area as well - her husband, Jimi Zawacki, himself a former guard for the Thunder. How did she convince Jimi to come on board this past season?

"I begged him!" Hailey exclaims, "No, it worked out perfect we had a JV opening, we were trying to figure out who would best fill that spot and in the back of my mind, I just knew that every night when I went home, he was the person that I bounced ideas off of the most in the first place anyway. So I just said who better to fill that spot than you who I already have that connection with and you already hear the stories all the time anyways."

"It's been awesome, there's been no issues," Jimi Zawacki says, "I think we have less arguments now because instead of saying you should have done this or maybe you should have tried this, or called a timeout here, it's, 'Hey you were there with me why didn't you do that?' And it's been a lot of fun too because we're at the same place, instead of not seeing each other, especially when she's at basketball on the road all the time. So we see each other more, and Jackson rides with us and comes to the games too, so we see him as much too. It never stops."

Leaning on past experiences, both coaches focus on different aspects of the team.

"Coach Gunderson and I really emphasize the defensive stuff," Jimi explains, "Where Coach Zawacki and Coach Bagley are more offensive minded, they talk a lot about the offense and they were both scorers so they really work with them."

"We said why not take advantage of the talents that we have and work with them and push the girls," Hailey says, "I love teaching the girls the moves that I used to use as well, and things that worked out well and not incorporate the plays that I didn't like, but it's good to have those to fall back on."

With the Thunder riding high, notching their most wins since 2012, it's clear that the family mentality is working.

"Every practice there's a new energy and being high energy myself it's been positive and so it's tough to not be around it," Jimi says

"Just creating that family environment," Hailey explains, "It's my husband, my grandfather, and we've adopted the other coach into our wings, and we preach family to the girls all the time, so its pretty easy to preach family when you are one."

The Thunder will host either Boyceville or Cadott in their first playoff matchup this coming Thursday.