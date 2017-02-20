Man hospitalized after falling through ice in Buffalo Co.

Buffalo County (Release) -- A man was taken to the hospital after he fell through some ice in Merrick State Park.
According to the Buffalo County Sheriff's Department, Donald Powis was in the water for about 30 minutes Friday afternoon before he saw someone as was able to yell for them to call for help. Emergency personnel had used a small boat to rescue Powis.
Powis' condition is unknown at this time.
