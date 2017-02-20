Warm weather forces American Birkebeiner to adjust race course

Mother Nature is not being kind to the annual American Birkebeiner.

Events staff said the recent warmer weather and loss of snow on the ground means the overall race course will be changed. Here is the latest trail report from the American Birkebeiner's website CLICK HERE:

2.20.17 (9:00AM): After this weekend’s warm weather, along with warmer conditions and rain forecast for today, the ABSF team has determined that an adjustment in the overall race course is required. After this weekend’s warm weather, Lake Hayward is no longer a viable option for race week. Without Lake Hayward, there is no longer a possibility of finishing races in downtown Hayward. Given this decision, the International Bridge that normally spans Highway 63, will not be installed for Birkie week races this year. We know snow is in the forecast, but a downtown finish is no longer a feasible option for 2017 events. Even if we are to receive snow later this week, a downtown finish is no longer in the mix. Overall, the Birkie Trail base has remained quite stable after this past weekend’s weather. Trails north of OO have fared well and trails south of OO remain mostly intact. As of today, the possibility of finishing at Duffy Field in Hayward remains an option for Birkie Week races. That being said, we are being very realistic with our contingency plans and are focusing on the increasing likelihood of staging Birkie week events on the trail north of OO. Decisions on the location of Thursday events will be made tomorrow (Tuesday) and participants/volunteers will be notified as soon as a decision is made. Before any decisions are made regarding Friday and Saturday events, we’ll need to wait and see what Mother Nature has in store for us in the next 24 hours. As conditions or plans change, we’ll notify all through Birkie Alert emails, Facebook posts, Twitter, and will update this page on the latest news and developments.

– Chris & the Birkie Trail Staff

The American Birkebeiner's events run from Thursday, February 23rd through Sunday, February 26th. The classic 55K ski race is Saturday, February 25th. The events attract more than 13,000 skiers and thousands of spectators from around the world, and contributes millions of dollars to the Hayward-Cable-northwestern WI economy.