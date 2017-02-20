Trump's revised immigration order expected to renew ban on 7 Muslim-majority countries

Washington, D.C. (ABC) -- A revised version of President Trump's executive order on immigration and refugee admittance is expected to contain language again targeting seven Muslim-majority countries deemed "terror-prone," but exclude an automatic ban on Syrian refugees, senior administration officials told ABC News today.

The countries are Iraq, Iran, Syria, Libya, Yemen, Somalia and Sudan.

Syrian refugees were banned under the president’s initial immigration order, which has failed to overcome legal challenges.

The new draft also contains an exemption for existing green card holders and dual U.S. citizens from the seven countries, one of the officials said, an explicit difference from the original order signed last month.

Another senior administration official said Trump is expected to sign the order "by the end of the week."

Trump has openly expressed frustration in person and on social media over his stalled initial travel ban, often directly targeting the courts and judges who have repeatedly ruled against provisions of the order.

"The new order is going to be very much tailored to what I consider to be a very bad decision," Trump told reporters at the White House Thursday, referring to a three-judge panel of the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals that ruled against his order.

Trump and his administration have argued repeatedly that the first order fell within the president's authority to ban any class of “aliens” deemed a potential threat to the security of the United States. But the federal judges unanimously ruled to uphold a restraining order delaying the ban, which the administration elected not to pursue in that form.

In their ruling, the judges said the president's previous remarks about a Muslim ban potentially could be used as evidence, and that the government did not present evidence that nationals from the affected countries perpetrated attacks in the United States.

The rocky rollout of the first executive order resulted in extended detentions of immigrants at airports and sparked protests around the country, though the president and other White House officials have repeatedly called the rollout "a success."

As of Monday afternoon, the revised order is still considered to be in initial drafting stages, according to the administration officials.