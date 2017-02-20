Low voter turnout expected in Eau Claire for spring primary

Eau Claire (WQOW) - It might feel like you were just at the ballot box back in November, but another election is upon us, as the spring primary takes place Tuesday.



The only race on the ballot in our area is for State Superintendent, where incumbent Tony Evers is facing Lowell Holtz and John Humphries. The top two vote receivers will advance to the April ballot.



With that being the only local race, Eau Claire City Clerk Donna Austad only expects a five percent voter turnout, which she said is disappointing. She said races like this have just as big of an impact on people in the community as a national election.



"What is frustrating from a clerk's perspective is with local elections, or spring elections, is the light turnout and the impact that it has on someone's everyday life," Austad said. "The impact to your tax dollars, that's why those local elections are so important."



Voting rules are the same as in November, meaning you need to bring valid identification with you. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.



If you don't know where your polling location is, you can find it by entering your address here.