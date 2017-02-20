Eau Claire issues flood forecast

City of Eau Claire (Press Release) -- At 2:00 p.m. this afternoon, the Chippewa River gauge at Grand Avenue read 760.8, which is approximately twelve (12) feet below the downtown flood stage of elevation 773. Lower sections of the Chippewa River Trail in the city of Eau Claire are currently open.

Rains in the upper Chippewa River watershed are falling on snow and saturated soils and will result in runoff passing through the system resulting in rising river gauge readings on the Chippewa River in Eau Claire.

The current crest projection is 774 for Thursday afternoon, one (1) foot above flood stage. At this gauge reading, water will have inundated the Chippewa River Trail at Hobbs Boat Landing and the trail behind the Haas Fine Arts Center, near the UW-Eau Claire Foot Bridge. Lower areas of Owen Park will also flood, including the tennis courts and band shell basement. Low lying areas along Riverview Drive will also see water. Additional rainfall in the upper watershed or operational releases from upstream hydroelectric facilities could modify the crest projections.

Flood waters can generate stronger, faster currents. In addition, lower water temperatures increase the risk of hypothermia. Extreme caution should be exercised by persons using the rivers for boating, canoeing, kayaking, shore-side fishing, tubing, swimming, wading, or activities near the water. Hazards involving high water levels, strong currents, floating or submerged wood debris or trees, and obscured pilings are present on the Chippewa River.

The City will continue to monitor the river closely and report information as it is obtained. Residents along or near the river are also asked to monitor nearby river conditions in order to have as much advanced warning of those changes. Information is available on the City website at www.eauclairewi.gov.



For further information about this news release or river elevations, please contact the City of Eau Claire, Engineering Department at 715-839-4934.