Ashley Furniture makes $25,000 donation to Confluence Arts Center

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Work on the Confluence Arts Center is underway, and Monday the project took another step forward, receiving a significant donation from a business outside of city limits.



Ashley Furniture presented a check for $25,000 on Monday. Walls will start going up this April, and plans remain for the arts center to open in the summer of 2018.



Dan Clumpner with Commonweal Development said they are not ready to release how much money is still needed for the project, but said a donation like this, from a business headquartered outside of Eau Claire, shows support for the project expands past the city limits.



"This represents an acknowledgment from the business community that there's a lot more benefit to be derived from the Confluence Project than just the building itself," Clumpner said. "This starts to address the regional impacts."



Cole Bawek, with Ashley Furniture, said the company made the donation because it supports arts education, and looks forward to seeing the impact the arts center has on the area.