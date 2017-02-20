UPDATE: Eau Claire School Board votes to change open enrollment

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- Students in Eau Claire will have fewer choices over what school they can attend.



At their meeting Monday night, the Eau Claire School Board voted unanimously to limit open enrollment to just Eau Claire North High School. The change will go into effect starting next year and will close open enrollment to Eau Claire Memorial High School indefinitely.



The change was sparked because there are few open desks left at Memorial. Members of the school board told News 18 the new plans keep enrollment at a more consistent level throughout the district.



The board also held a first reading on a measure on updating the equal opportunity policy to declare that every student, regardless of immigration status, would have access to free education in the school district. The board decided the measure merits more discussion and will be brought up again at a future meeting.



