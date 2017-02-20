Wisconsin unemployment reaches lowest rate since 2000

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- In 2016, over 100 jobs were created by the Eau Claire Economic Development Corporation, staff said at the annual luncheon on Monday.



During the meeting, officials also highlighted success in the state saying Wisconsin's unemployment rate is the lowest it has been since the year 2000.

The annual luncheon brought together business leaders and elected officials from all over the Chippewa Valley and surrounding area. It also inspired a visit from Wisconsin Chief Economist John Koskinen.



Koskinen said Wisconsin is seeing the best economy it has in the last fifteen years. He also said in the last six years almost 5,000 private sector jobs were created in Eau Claire alone. But while unemployment continues to fall, another problem is growing. He said businesses are having a hard time finding qualified employees to fill vacancies. That's why officials are reaching out to millennials in hopes of filling that gap.

"Be prepared to enter the work force because the jobs are there and you can set up. If you're in high school go on and finish your high school degree. Go on and get a technical degree, go on to college. There will be opportunities for you as you get out, so don't pay attention to what people thought of the economy four years ago, look at it now," said Koskinen.

Koskinen said some of the biggest opportunities for qualified job seekers lie in the manufacturing and hospitality industries. The economist envisions Wisconsin's success to continue in years to come. He said Wisconsin ranks 30th in the nation for cost of living and is seeing the lowest tax burden it has in the last four decades.