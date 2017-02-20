Warm winter weather challenges farm animal health

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - Warmer than normal February temperatures are affecting farm animals throughout the region.

Dr. Wayne Griffin with Chippewa Veterinary Clinic said this is a tough time of the year for animals because of the drastic swings in temperature. He said melting snow and ice mixed with rain can get animals wet and give them the chills.

"They can get respiratory problems," Griffin said. "It is not uncommon to see them when they get wet and damp like that they end up with pneumonia. Keeping them clean and dry is the most important thing."

Matt Nunes, the owner of Scientific Holsteins outside Chippewa Falls, said they constantly keep an eye on their cattle by making sure there is good ventilation, adding dry bedding and staying up to date on vaccinations. Nunes said their young calves wear coats to protect them from cold drafts and they give their milking cows sand bedding to help keep moisture from the surface.

"Prevention is obviously ideal because whenever you have to treat animals with antibiotics, it is expensive, and that means the animal has been compromised," Nunes said. "We try to do what we can so that we don't have to use antibiotics, but when it's necessary, then we do."

Nunes said if antibiotics are necessary, he works closely with his veterinarian for treatment recommendations.