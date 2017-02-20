Eau Claire County van gives veterans free rides for medical appointments

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Brand new wheels mean brand new avenues for care for our local veterans.

Monday, the Eau Claire County Disabled American Veterans (DAV) received a van to give veterans free rides for health care services.

The DAV van will pick up veterans in Eau Claire County and give them a free ride to the Minneapolis VA Health Care System. Eau Claire County Veteran Services said getting the van was a lengthy process. Donors helped cover the $50-60,000 cost. Veteran services said they had to go through safety checks, organizational checks and more.

"This is a very big deal," Adam Kohls, Eau Claire County assistant veteran services director said. "This has been talked about for years. We had to find the right people to help with it because it is not an easy project. This is 20-30 years overdue."

Now that Eau Claire County has the van, Kohls said the VA will pay for gas, insurance and repairs.



Donors were invited to a celebration Monday evening to show what their generosity accomplished. Kohls said other counties in Wisconsin already have vans, but theirs is one of the best with a wheelchair lift in the back.

Kohls said Eau Claire County Veteran Services will coordinate the drivers and the rides, but he added they need more volunteer drivers. He said anyone interested in volunteering can call Minneapolis VA Occupational Health at (612) 467-2985. Rides will start March 1.