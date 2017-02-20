Transformer fire causes power outage in Eau Claire

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- More than 800 homes and businesses are without power in Eau Claire after a transformer caught fire near Lake Street.



Xcel Energy says it happened just before 6:00 p.m. on Monday. An Xcel spokesperson tells News 18 that the transformer was malfunctioning when it caught fire and knocked out power to 818 customers. That includes the Eau Claire Government Center and parts of UW-Eau Claire.



Xcel Energy says crews were able to fix the problem and power was restored a little before 8:00 p.m.