Menomonie LB Mason Platter Commits To Wisconsin

Menomonie (WQOW) -- Another Menomonie football player commits to play for the Wisconsin Badgers.



Junior linebacker Mason Platter, who had 14 sacks this past season for the Mustangs, announces via Twitter that he's verbally committed to the Badgers program. When he arrives in Madison in 2018, he'll be one of three Menomonie products on the roster. Linebacker Mason Stokke just finished his redshirt season with the Badgers, while offensive linemen Alex Fenton will join the program this summer.



The Badgers get three in-state verbal commitments on Tuesday. Also committing are defensive end Boyd Dietzen of Kimberly, and linebacker C.J. Goetz of Catholic Memorial.