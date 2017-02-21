New technology could help prevent rare genetic diseases

La Crosse Co. (WXOW) -- New advances in medical science are offering new treatments, but also raising serious ethical questions.

A new process called genetic editing is among the latest advances. It allows researchers to remove a harmful genetic mutation from an embryo. This new technology could change future generations.

Genome editing by simple definition is the process in which you take one gene, break it up, and put it back together with another gene. We went to UW-La Crosse Monday to discuss the process of genome editing with biology professor Anne Galbraith. She said, "Sometimes, one approach to studying how genes work normally is to actually break them on purpose and see what will happen when you do that. And other times we might want to take one that's already broken and try and fix it. So editing is simply, well not simply, simply going in and doing those kinds of manipulations."

Those manipulations have been a controversial topic of discussion when it comes to creating something called "Designer Babies". Galbraith adds that, "Someone might use this technology to produce, you know people, who have these traits that people find appealing in whatever way."

The other hope is that this genome editing research and new technology will lead to a break through on how to prevent serious diseases such as Huntington's Disease and Cystic Fibrosis. David Seiffert, a Genetics Counselor from Gundersen Health Systems discussed why this new research is so crucial. Seiffert said, "These new tools that we have are able to zoom in on a very small, exact part of the genome and change one or maybe a few of the letters that make up our genome and correct a genetic mutation that could cause a disease like Huntington's Disease."

Gene editing has been around for quite some time now, but this new technology will enable a more in depth look at precisely the part of the genome that is mutated or acting out of place. Seiffert said, "We've been trying to edit genes for a very long time. This particular technology that can work so accurately on such a small scale, and so precisely. That's relatively new and that's where the big break through is."

We may not see the impacts immediately, but this new research potential has the medical field excited for the future of preventing rare, genetic diseases that affect 10% of the United States. Currently, it is legal to conduct genome editing research on lab created organisms in the United States. It is illegal, however, to conduct genome editing research on live organisms such as humans. The next step toward legalization involves evaluation for ethical considerations.