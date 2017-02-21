Police respond to lowering Minnesota drinking age

La Cresent, MN (WXOW) -- Minnesota, along with many other states raised their drinking age to 21 in 1986.

That move came after the federal government threatened to withhold federal highway funds from states that refused to increase the legal age, but now two lawmakers are proposing lowering the drinking age once again.

SEE: Proposed bill would lower drinking age to 19 in Minnesota

Sgt. Justin Thorsen with the La Crescent Police Department said it wouldn't change their daily work that much, but he does have some reservations.

"When you do drop it down to nineteen, binge drinking I do believe is a problem I believe in society in general. That if it is at that nineteen-year-old age that it might, kids that are waiting until twenty-one, they're going to start drinking earlier.," said Thorsen.

Rep. Joe Hoppe is one of the authors of the bill proposing lowering the drinking age and said the goal is to ultimately make environments safer.

"Overall, we're hoping that this will demystify and hopefully reduce the amount of drinking. So kids are more likely to have a glass of wine with a certain meal or a beer. There would either be a zero tolerance, so if you are nineteen or twenty years old, you can drive but you cannot drink," expressed Hoppe.

The other part might include a drinking license or a driving license, but not both.

Rep. Hoppe said he's received a number of emails from parents showing their support, voicing that they don't want their kids going off to college without some type of exposure to alcohol in order to reduce binge drinking accidents on campuses.

"I think there's not much of a difference between nineteen and twenty-one," stressed Hoppe in terms of human brain development.