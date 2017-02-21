NEW INFORMATION: Buffalo County hopes to have bridge bypass by next week

Buffalo County (WQOW) - The Buffalo County Highway Department said it hopes to have a temporary solution for Monday night's bridge collapse by next week.

The collapse near the Town of Waumandee caused two accidents Monday night, but no one was seriously hurt. The highway department said nearly 550 cars cross the bridge on County Road U, near County Road EE, every day.

Bob Platteter, the Buffalo County highway commissioner, said crews will start building a bypass with a 30 ton restriction on Monday. The bypass will use a bridge deck and other materials from another bridge project in Buffalo County on County Highway Z. Platteter said the bypass is estimated to cost between $20,000 to 25,000. He hoped it will be open by next Wednesday or Thursday.

The county is also working with consultants to completely replace the bridge at the same location.

Posted on February 21, 2017:

Buffalo County (WQOW) - A collapsed bridge caused two accidents in the Town of Waumandee Monday night.

The Buffalo County Sheriff's Office said it was called to a rollover crash just after 7 p.m. Monday. The driver, 33-year-old Carlos Txompaxtle, said the 100-year-old bridge on County Road U near County Road EE partially collapsed and caused his accident. Txompaxtle refused medical treatment.

The sheriff's office said another driver, 54-year-old Karen Pronschinske, could not stop in time for the bridge, and her car went airborn. Law enforcement said Pronschinske was treated and released for minor injuries.

John Rosenow, an area dairy farmer, said Txompaxtle is one of his employees. He said Txompaxtle was on his way to work when the accident happened.

"My next door neighbor called me and said, 'You had better get up here.' The car was flipped over upside down. Everyone was out of it. Karen and Carlos were standing. Carlos was pretty shook up."

Rosenow said he could not believe the bridge collapsed.

"I have never seen that, and there is a lot of traffic up through here with a lot of milk trucks and feed trucks. It could have been worse than what it was."

Rosenow used the bridge every day to feed his cattle on multiple farms in the Town of Waumandee.

"Normally, it is a mile from where the feed is," Rosenow said. "Now we have to drive 15 miles or so to feed our animals."

Annegret Stolz and her daughter, Morgan, were driving through the area Tuesday to visit her father-in-law, something Stolz said she crossed the bridge for almost every day.

"We just went across yesterday," Stolz said. "It is kind of scary"

Stolz said with the bridge out, it will probably take her an extra 20 minutes to visit her relative.

The Buffalo County Highway Department said wet weather could be to blame for the collapse.

"The south abutment failed," Bob Platteter, Buffalo County highway commissioner, said. "We don't know exactly what made it fail yet. We suspect it has something to do with the flood from last summer. There was probably an undermining going on that we didn't know about through the inspections. With the frost coming out of the ground now plus all of the rain that we had yesterday, there could have been an accumulation of things that made that abutment move."

Platteter said the highway department is watching other bridges in the area that were also compromised during last summer's flood. He said as of Tuesday, they all seemed to be functional. Now, the department is addressing transportation concerns for the nearly 550 cars that crossed the bridge every day.



"There is still a lot of investigating to do to determine what route we are going to go," Platteter said.

The Buffalo County Highway Department is meeting with the DNR and the DOT Wednesday to talk about options for a temporary fix. Platteter said they are replacing a bridge east of Gilmanton because of last summer's flood, and the deck from that project could be used as a temporary bypass within the next week or two.

Posted on February 21, 2017:

Buffalo County (WQOW) - The Buffalo County Sheriff's Office is urging you to take an alternate route after a bridge collapsed on Monday.

Shortly after 7 p.m. on Monday, Buffalo County deputy sheriffs responded to a report of a traffic crash near a bridge that collapsed, located on County U near the intersection of County EE. Authorities said 33-year-old Carlos Txompaxtle, of Waumandee, rolled his car near the collapsed bridge. They said he had minor injuries.

They said another driver, 54-year-old Karne Pronschinske, of Waumandee, also drove her car near the bridge but was unable to stop in time. They said her car drove over the edge and her car became airborn. They said she had minor injuries.

News 18 spoke with the county sheriff, who said about 550 cars travel across the bridge every day. Authorities said the cause of the bridge collapse is still under investigation. It is unknown at this time when the bridge will be open to traffic. They said County Road U at County Road EE is currently closed.