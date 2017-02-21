Polls open for Wisconsin Spring Primary

Eau Claire (WQOW) - It might feel like you were just at the ballot box back in November, but another election is upon us: the Spring Primary.

The only race on the ballot in our area is for State Superintendent of Schools, where incumbent Tony Evers is facing Lowell Holtz and John Humphries. The top two vote getters will advance to the April ballot.

News 18 spoke with City Clerk Donna Austad, for Eau Claire, on Monday. Austad said voter turnout in Eau Claire is expected to be just five percent, which she said is a disappointing total.

The polls are open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. The spring election will be held on April 4.