Woman says man broke into barn, molested her horse

A Green Bay woman said a man broke into a barn where she keeps her horse and molested the animal, leaving it with a bleeding rectum.

Gringo, a quarterhorse, was at a boarding facility for horses on Friday night when the man broke in.

Horse owner Jackie Miller was alerted to the break-in and quickly went to the facility to check on her animal.

"I noticed that his rectum was bleeding, and then right as I said that the barn owner ran inside and called the police," Miller told WBAY-TV.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office confirms it’s investigating this case of animal abuse but they have not identified a suspect.

The owner of the barn, Jerry Maske said he has since improved his security and recommends that other horse owners do the same.