American Birkebeiner cancels after poor weather conditions

Hayward (WQOW) - North America's largest cross-county ski race event is canceled after Mother Nature brought unfavorable weather to its competition grounds.

The American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation is canceling its 2017 American Birkebeiner, Kortelopet and Prince Haakon cross-country ski races that were scheduled for Friday and Saturday.The event runs from Cable to Hayward.

Organizers said after record high temperatures and rain, race officials closed the Birkie Trail from Cable to Hayward more than a week ago to preserve the trail for this weekend's races. They said Lake Hayward was deemed unsafe for use in the ski-race.

After discussions with several stakeholders, the ABSF board determined the ski course was unsafe for a timed race. Organizers said area of the Birkie Trail did not have enough snow, were icy and unsuitable for use.

“While we know Birkie, Korte, and Prince Haakon skiers are disappointed with this announcement, I am confident that the ABSF staff did everything within their power to preserve the trail for a safe race,” said Ben Popp, the ABSF executive director. “We know that the Birkie is so much more than a race to so many. Birkie skiers are passionate about the overall experience. It is in that Birkie Fever spirit that we’re excited to celebrate the love of Nordic sports with skiers and spectators alike at the American Birkebeiner Trailhead. It’ll be a Birkie celebration like none-other!"

In place of the ski race, organizers said they will celebrate the inaugural use of the American Birkebeiner Trailhead and start area with "BirkieStock 2017", a celebration that will feature a recreational ski loop, food and watch party of the Nordic World Championship. Buses will transport riders from an off-site parking lot beginning at 9:30 a.m. A live band will play from 11:45 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Posted on Feb. 21, 2017:

Hayward (WQOW) - Warm weather has an annual outdoor event is delaying and canceling some of its races this weekend.

In a press release, the American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation said its Birkie Week events originally scheduled for Friday, February 24 will be moved to Saturday, February 25. These events include Kortelopet and Prince Haakon races.

The ski foundation is canceling the Nikkerbeiner and Opening Ceremonies, Elite Springs and Birkie Adaptive Ski.