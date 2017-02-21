Funeral services set for former Republican Rep. Tom Larson - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Funeral services set for former Republican Rep. Tom Larson

Posted:
By Jesse Yang, Internet Director
Chippewa Valley (WQOW) - Funeral services have been set for former area state lawmaker Tom Larson.

Larson, from Colfax, died Saturday, February 18 after battling kidney, prostate and lung cancer. Larson was 69 years old. The Republican representative served three terms in the legislature before retiring in 2016 for health reasons. He was elected in 2010 and represented the 67th Assembly District, which includes much of Chippewa and Dunn counties. A memorial service for Larson will be Saturday, March 4 at the Bloomer Baptist Church.

