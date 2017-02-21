Wisconsin state trooper faces charges of possessing child pornography

Jefferson (WKOW) -- A state trooper who faces ten, felony charges of possessing child pornography has resigned.

Department of Transportation spokesperson Patty Mayers told WQOW's Madison-affiliate, 27 News, Trooper Frank Richard Torrez resigned Friday, which is the same day authorities arrested him.

Mayers said Torrez was with the State Patrol for 22 years. He received a service award in 2015.

According to the criminal complaint obtained by 27 News, Torrez admitted to downloading and viewing child pornography.

Officials identified Torrez's IP address while investigating the BitTorrent Network, which allows users to connect to other users' computers and files.

In the search of his home, officials located a computer Torrez told them the files were located, along with a external hard drive.

According to the complaint, "Torrez stated he moved the child pornography files he liked from his white desktop computer onto the black Samsung hard drive to watch again at a later time."

When questioned about knowing the age of the people in the videos, Torrez was asked to guess how old the youngest child was he had viewed and stated "it was young".

Torrez is scheduled to appear in Jefferson County court Tuesday at 2 p.m.

