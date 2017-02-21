Man arrested after living in Marshfield hospital closet

A man was arrested for trespassing after he was found living out of a storage closest at St. Joseph's Hospital in Marshfield, according to police.

Hospital security found Aaron Hofkes and called police to remove him, Marshfield Police Chief Rick Gramza said.

Hofkes had previously been found sleeping in stairwells around the hospital and had been warned no to, Gramza said.

He also wore hospital volunteer garments he took out of the closet to look less suspicious, Gramza said.

Police said heroin and drug paraphernalia was found on Hofkes when he was taken into custody.

Ministry Saint Joseph’s Hospital released the following statement: