Crash near Hayward sends two people to hospital

Hayward (WQOW) - One person is in critical condition after a crash in Sawyer County near Hayward.

On Thursday, the Wisconsin State Patrol responded to a car crash on Highway 77, west of Highway 63. Authorities said 35-year-old Kevin D. Thayer, from Stone Lake, was ejected from the car and taken by helicopter to a hospital in Duluth, MN with serious injuries.

They said his passenger, 46-year-old Roger K. Sutton, from Hayward, was taken to an area hospital by ambulance.

No other cars were involved in the crash. State patrol said Thayer and Sutton were not wearing seatbelts prior to the crash.