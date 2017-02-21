Crash near Hayward sends two people to hospital - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Crash near Hayward sends two people to hospital

Posted:
By Jesse Yang, Internet Director
Connect

Hayward (WQOW) - One person is in critical condition after a crash in Sawyer County near Hayward.

On Thursday, the Wisconsin State Patrol responded to a car crash on Highway 77, west of Highway 63. Authorities said 35-year-old Kevin D. Thayer, from Stone Lake, was ejected from the car and taken by helicopter to a hospital in Duluth, MN with serious injuries.

They said his passenger, 46-year-old Roger K. Sutton, from Hayward, was taken to an area hospital by ambulance.

No other cars were involved in the crash. State patrol said Thayer and Sutton were not wearing seatbelts prior to the crash.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.