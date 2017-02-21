OSHA proposes $135,804 fine for Huffcutt Concrete after employee died on the job

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - OSHA is proposing $135,804 in fines for Huffcutt Concrete after an employee died there in August 2016.

Otto Kolpien was killed when a 3,000 pound steel concrete form fell on him.



OSHA is proposing two citations against Huffcutt Concrete, including one citation for failing to provide a safe working environment, saying the employer did not use support for the suspended load prior to letting Kolpien work under it.



OSHA said the other citation is because the company failed to conduct periodic inspections of energy control procedures, a violation the company was also cited for in 2013.



Huffcutt Concrete has 15 business days to comply or contest the findings.



Brian Seubert, owner of Huffcutt Concrete, released the following statement to News 18: