OSHA proposes $135,804 fine for Huffcutt Concrete after employee died on the job

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - OSHA is proposing $135,804 in fines for Huffcutt Concrete after an employee died there in August 2016.
Otto Kolpien was killed when a 3,000 pound steel concrete form fell on him.
OSHA is proposing two citations against Huffcutt Concrete, including one citation for failing to provide a safe working environment, saying the employer did not use support for the suspended load prior to letting Kolpien work under it.
OSHA said the other citation is because the company failed to conduct periodic inspections of energy control procedures, a violation the company was also cited for in 2013.
Huffcutt Concrete has 15 business days to comply or contest the findings.
Brian Seubert, owner of Huffcutt Concrete, released the following statement to News 18:
“Huffcutt Concrete cares deeply about its employees, and safety is of paramount importance at our facility. Before the accident, new ownership made significant investments in the facilities to improve the workplace through inspections, equipment upgrades and employee training. Huffcutt Concrete is dedicated to its employees and their families, and we will continue to address safety above and beyond industry and regulatory standards.”
