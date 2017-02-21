Chippewa Riverfront project gears up for phase two

Chippewa Falls (WQOW)- The grass continues to grow, and so does the progress at Chippewa Riverfront Park in Chippewa Falls.

Project developers said Tuesday that phase one is expected to wrap up this spring, which mainly includes the bare bones of the park. Organizers said what is left includes finishing up the fountain and installing the irrigation system.

Organizers plan to send out bids for phase two next month. That part includes adding a performance stage, a second entrance off of Bay Street and bathroom and maintenance facilities. If all goes as planned that part of the park could be finished by the end of the year. For eager park attendees, organizers said some areas could be open while construction is still underway.