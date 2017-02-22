Madison police officer starts boxing program to teach kids discipline

Madison (WKOW) -- A Madison police officer is trying to keep kids away from crime, by bringing them to the boxing gym instead.

The "West Side Boxing Club" welcomed its first students Tuesday evening at the Elver Park Neighborhood.

"We've been working on this for quite some time," said Madison Police Officer Justin Nelsen, who's worked on this program for six months. "We're really excited, we've had a lot of kids show interest and got some registration packets."

Nelsen, a neighborhood officer on Madison's West Side, got the idea after working as a coach at a boxing club in Colorado. He says he was able to see the benefits of boxing, especially for kids in tough situations.

"I had a kid one time tell me boxing was what kept him from dealing drugs," said Nelsen, who finds that students not only learn essential boxing skills but important life lessons as well. "It teaches self-discipline, hard work ethic, it teaches you how to overcome barriers."

Nelsen says the program is "crime prevention 101" by preventing kids from committing crimes through giving them a space to develop several beneficial skills.

"Once you get a kid hooked on boxing, a kid who may be active in gangs and street life, that stuff kind of goes away," Nelsen said.

Thanks to the help and donation of several organizations including the Madison Community Policing Foundation and the Bob Lynch Boxing Foundation, the program will allow the community to build trust with the police.

"Its been awesome, its been a great tool when I'm out on the streets or when I'm out in the neighborhood, talking with kids that know officer Justin and know I have a boxing program, and that they want to talk about it," said Nelsen. “I think that it's super important to build relationships with all the neighborhoods in the city of Madison.”

The program will be held every Tuesday and Thursday from 4:30 pm to 5:15 pm.

It's partially funded by donations from the Madison Community Policing Foundation.