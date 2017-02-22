WARNING: Dangerous travel conditions expected in the Eau Claire area, much of Wisconsin on Friday and Friday night

Except Polk County in a Winter Weather Advisory, the rest of the Chippewa Valley is under a Winter Storm Warning

A major winter storm will produce more than a half foot of snow and blizzard-like conditions late Thursday night, Friday, and Friday night. Travel is not advised!

Stormtracker 18 Weather meteorologists say a surface low will rapidly intensify and move northeast from the central United States. With the storm expected to produce several inches of snow and cause significant travel issues, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning from Thursday evening through Friday night. A Blizzard Warning is issued for southern Minnesota and northern Iowa.

Timing: Widespread precipitation associated with the storm will not move into the Eau Claire area until the late evening, mainly after 8 p.m. Thursday night through Friday night, snow will fall on the region, heavy at times. Most of the heavy snow will hold off until after 10pm and chances of heavy snow will continue Friday morning and become less likely by evening. Some light snow may linger Saturday morning, but little additional accumulation is expected.

Totals: Widespread snow totals of 4 to 12 inches are expected in the Eau Claire area and west central Wisconsin. Areas of 12 to 14 inches are possible, especially south of Eau Claire. Our forecast is based on the potential of 3/4 inch or more of precipitation (rain equivalent). Up to 4 inches of snow are possible by 6 a.m. Friday morning, a bit more possible south, then another 3 to 7 inches could fall between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Friday. An additional 1 to 4 inches are possible between 6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. Statewide, it is likely southeast Wisconsin will receive little to no snow with this storm.

Winds: Strong winds of 10-20 mph with gusts above 25 mph at times Thursday night strengthening to 15-30 mph with some gusts above 30 mph during the day Friday will blow the snow around, and will cause visibility to drop near zero at times. Winds will also cause blowing and drifting of snow back over roads.

Travel impacts: TRAVEL IS NOT ADVISED ON FRIDAY OR FRIDAY NIGHT! Roads will be completely snow-covered at times, and the visibility will be very low. In addition, the heavy snow and significant accumulations that will come faster than plows can keep up with, and winds will blow snow back onto roads. Please plan accordingly, and be patient as road crews catch up on Saturday, when roads should slowly improve.

