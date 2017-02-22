Wednesday's Powerball jackpot increases to $403M

Wisconsin (WQOW) - On Wednesday night, lottery players could have a chance at winning hundreds of millions of dollars.

The Wisconsin Lottery said Wednesday's $403 million Powerball jackpot is the 10th largest in the game's history.

While the jackpot gets the most attention, there are other prizes to be won in Powerball. Prizes range from $4 for matching just the Powerball to $1 million for matching all five numbers (but not the Powerball). The three luckiest Powerball numbers of the last year (2/17/2016 to 2/18/2017) were #3, #12 and #25, all of which have appeared seven times.