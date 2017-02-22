Live feed of April the giraffe returns after suspended early Thursday

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. (WBNG) -- Tens of thousands of people from near and far were saddened to learn the live feed of a pregnant giraffe at Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville was taken down.

Animal Adventure wrote on its Facebook page around 7:30 a.m. Thursday that the feed was suspended for "nudity & sexual content."

Park owner Jordan Patch took to Facebook Live at 8 a.m. to address the tens of thousands of people who have been faithfully watching April's every move.

"We will keep you updated. When birth is imminent, when hooves are visible, we will have a calf on the ground within sixty minutes. We will go to Facebook live to broadcast it to you to make sure you can at least experience that," Patch said.

Around 9 a.m, the live feed began working again.

Posted February 22, 2017:

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. (WBNG) -- It's being called the most anticipated birth event of the year in the Southern Tier.

Hundreds of eyes are on April the giraffe. The 15-year-old giraffe is about to give birth to a calf at Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, and it's drawing the attention of hundreds of spectators.

Organizers set up a live feed of April called the Animal Adventure Park Giraffe Cam.

"When the calf is ready to come out, it'll actually do what's similar to a swan dive and will fall six feet from mom to the floor," Animal Adventure Park Owner told our sister station 12 News on Tuesday.

Oliver, the other giraffe at the park, is the unborn calf's father.

Park employees said the little one is expected at any moment.