Chippewa Falls winter parking rule suspended until Friday

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - Warm weather has one local city allowing its residents to park on the streets despite its winter parking rule.

According to the City of Chippewa Falls' winter parking ordinance, overnight parking from 2 a.m. until 6 a.m. on city streets is not allowed between November 15 through March 31. But, because of this week's warm weather, the city's police chief and street superintendent decided on Monday to suspend that rule until Friday morning, February 24.

A post on the Chippewa Falls Police Department Facebook page said snow is predicted Thursday night into Friday, "therefore enforcement will resume Friday morning at 2 a.m."