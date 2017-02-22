Eau Claire Doll and Pet Parade continuing under new leadership

Eau Claire (WQOW) - A change in date, and a change in leadership, are coming to the Eau Claire Doll and Pet Parade.

But, both are needed to keep the nearly 70 year tradition alive. News 18 previously reported the parade needed a new organizer or risked it's future. On Tuesday, event organizers announced the Clear Water Kiwanis Club of Eau Claire will run the family favorite.

Besides moving from May to July, the parade route will also change from Water Street to First Avenue and Grand Avenue.

Press Release (WQOW) - The Doll and Pet Parade, an Eau Claire tradition for the last 69 years, will see some exciting changes in 2017. The Water Street Business Improvement District is transferring leadership of the parade to the Clear Water Kiwanis Club of Eau Claire. Clear Water Kiwanis is a service organization in Eau Claire whose mission is to promote the welfare of children in our community. Clear Water Kiwanis is very excited to take on the organization of the parade, and looks forward to working with the City of Eau Claire, Downtown Eau Claire, Inc., the area neighborhood associations, the Eau Claire School district, and other area non-profits in celebrating 70 years of the Doll and Pet Parade!



Along with the leadership change, the Doll and Pet Parade will be held the same day as the new Family Day in Downtown scheduled for Saturday, July 8, 2017 in downtown Eau Claire. Family Day in Downtown is being organized by Downtown Eau Claire, Inc. and will highlight family life in our community. The Clear Water Kiwanis 70th Annual Doll and Pet Parade will begin at 1 PM at the corner of First Ave and Chippewa Street (UWEC Water Street Parking Lot), and run north on First Ave to Grand Ave. The change of route for the parade better accommodates the needs of businesses, neighborhoods, and the small legs of the parade participants. Right after the parade, Family Day in Downtown will kick off in Phoenix Park.



The theme for this year's parade is Celebrating Families. Pat Lokken, a long-time organizer of the parade, will be the Grand Marshall. Registration to participate in the parade runs from 11 AM - 12:45 PM on July 8 at the UWEC Water Street Parking Lot. Entry is free for all participating families, pets, and dolls. As this is the 70th anniversary of the parade, Clear Water Kiwanis would like to invite all past participants of the parade to once again join in the fun.



For more information on the Clear Water Kiwanis 70th Annual Doll and Pet Parade, please see the Clear Water Kiwanis website at www.clearwaterkiwanis.org, or check us out on Facebook: Clear Water Kiwanis-Eau Claire. You can also email questions to info@clearwaterkiwanis.org.