Eau Claire Marathon registration filling up fast

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The warm weather has a number of people dusting off their running shoes.
Organizers with the Eau Claire Marathon said they've seen a spike in registrations. They said the relay event is already full. The marathon and half-marathon have just 25 percent of available slots left.
The Eau Claire Marathon will be held May 7.
