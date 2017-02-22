Eau Claire Marathon registration filling up fast - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Eau Claire Marathon registration filling up fast

By Stephen Kelley, Evening Anchor
Eau Claire (WQOW) - The warm weather has a number of people dusting off their running shoes.

Organizers with the Eau Claire Marathon said they've seen a spike in registrations. They said the relay event is already full. The marathon and half-marathon have just 25 percent of available slots left.

The Eau Claire Marathon will be held May 7.

