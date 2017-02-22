State Superintendent Tony Evers visits Durand after his primary victory

Durand (WQOW) - Just after his victory in Wisconsin's primary, State Superintendent Tony Evers visited Durand High School for Career and Technical Education Month.

Evers toured Durand's Technical Education, Agriculture Education and other classrooms as students highlighted their learning experiences in high school. Evers said support for public schools, like Durand, was why he walked away with a strong lead in Wisconsin's primary election, earning 70 percent of the vote while his opponent, Lowell Holtz, received 23 percent.

Evers said hot topics during this election will be mental health concerns, funding for rural schools and the issue of trust and integrity among candidates. Evers said his opponent puts too much emphasis on school choice.

"Expanding voucher schools at the expense of public schools isn't where I want to be," Evers said. "My opponent made it very clear for the get-go that he kind of lusts after out-of-state voucher money. I am assuming he is going to follow through with that pledge."

News 18 did reached out to Holtz for a response but have not heard back.

The turnout for Tuesday's primary was higher than expected hitting more than 8 percent statewide based on unofficial results. The average turnout in the past three primaries was less than 6 percent. Eau Claire County had a larger turnout than the state's average at 8.5 percent.