Durand business owner prepares for flood

By Kaitlyn Riley, Reporter
Durand (WQOW) - Businesses in Durand prepared for flooding waters this week. 

Durand residents and business owners said flooding is nothing new for them. Ryan Casey, owner of Ryan's Sports Shop, said his staff started taking valuable items out of the basement on Tuesday. Casey said his business has a game-plan for water events like this after seeing severe floods that had water levels almost reaching the floor of his store.

"Every business down here on Main Street goes through this every year, sometimes in the fall, sometimes in the spring," Casey said. "The river will probably come up and down two to three times yet this spring and be in our basement. Everybody plans for it."

While it is expected, Casey said this year, the flooding started earlier than normal. 

