Impending Weather Leads To WIAA GBB Schedule Changes

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- A weather forecast calling for significant snowfall on Friday has meant some changes for WIAA girls basketball regional semifinals scheduled for that day. The expected snow is also causing some changes to Thursday's boys basketball schedule.



Among the games rescheduled to Thursday, are:

Division 1: EC Memorial vs. EC North (7 PM), Marshfield vs. Chippewa Falls (7:30 PM)

Division 2: La Crosse Logan vs. Menomonie (7 PM), Tomah vs. Rice Lake (7 PM), River Falls vs. Holmen (5:30 PM)

Division 3: Bloomer vs. Altoona (7:30 PM), Baldwin-Woodville vs. St. Croix Central (7 PM)

Division 5: Rib Lake vs. McDonell Central, Eleva-Strum vs. Bangor (6 PM), Clear Lake vs. Flambeau



Games rescheduled to Saturday:

Division 4: Colby vs. Washburn (6 PM)

Division 5: Independence vs. Augusta (7 PM)



For all WIAA Girls Basketball brackets, click on the link under "More Information."



Changes to Thursday's boys basketball schedule:

Hudson vs. Chippewa Falls (5:15 PM)

Neillsville vs. Altoona (5:45 PM)

