Impending Weather Leads To WIAA GBB Schedule Changes - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Impending Weather Leads To WIAA GBB Schedule Changes

Posted:
By Bob Bradovich, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
EC Memorial to meet EC North on Thursday EC Memorial to meet EC North on Thursday

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- A weather forecast calling for significant snowfall on Friday has meant some changes for WIAA girls basketball regional semifinals scheduled for that day.  The expected snow is also causing some changes to Thursday's boys basketball schedule.

Among the games rescheduled to Thursday, are:
Division 1: EC Memorial vs. EC North (7 PM), Marshfield vs. Chippewa Falls (7:30 PM)
Division 2: La Crosse Logan vs. Menomonie (7 PM), Tomah vs. Rice Lake (7 PM), River Falls vs. Holmen (5:30 PM)
Division 3: Bloomer vs. Altoona (7:30 PM), Baldwin-Woodville vs. St. Croix Central (7 PM)
Division 5: Rib Lake vs. McDonell Central, Eleva-Strum vs. Bangor (6 PM), Clear Lake vs. Flambeau

Games rescheduled to Saturday:
Division 4: Colby vs. Washburn (6 PM)
Division 5: Independence vs. Augusta (7 PM)

For all WIAA Girls Basketball brackets, click on the link under "More Information."

Changes to Thursday's boys basketball schedule:
Hudson vs. Chippewa Falls (5:15 PM)
Neillsville vs. Altoona (5:45 PM)
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.