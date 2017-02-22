Eau Claire City Council member travels to Democratic National Convention

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- The Democratic National Committee is working on rebuilding after the last election, starting with elected leadership. Local leader Andrew Werthmann has a front row seat.

The Eau Claire City Council member flew to Atlanta on Wednesday as one of six Wisconsin members of the DNC taking part in the vote for a new chair. Werthmann said big money politics is a big concern for many people, along with how to create a system that works for people.He sees it as a big focus for this year's election and said the issues are reflected in the Chippewa Valley.

"I think people want politics to work for them, and they see the issues of big money and big power are not working. What I hope to do going down there from Wisconsin is to say, these are some of the values that we hold true and people want to be involved, they want something that works. So as much as I can do that, I'm kind of thinking about major reforms that are needed and trying to represent that," Werthmann said.

Werthmann said although conversations about the next presidential election have started, more of the focus at the event is on what will happen next year with the state's governor and senate races.