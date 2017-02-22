Chippewa Riverfront project nearing fundraising goal

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - Community support has helped the multi-million dollar Riverfront Park reach three-quarters of the way to their goal.



A campaign launch party was held at the Heyde Center where project leaders said they have raised nearly $1.5 million of their $2 million goal for phase two of the project, which would include an amphitheater, water fountains and space to hold large gatherings.



Phase one of the project is nearly complete, so they hope to get started on phase two this spring and have it completed by mid to late August.



Tourism Director Jackie Boos called it is an exciting opportunity for business and recreation in the city.



"It's absolutely amazing," Boos said. "We've got our whole community here, there was over 400 people in attendance. We reached our goal of just under $1.5 million and it is just exciting to see how fast we're going to make that two million."



They are asking for your support. If you want to make a donation you can do so by visiting this website, or by stopping at the city planner's office.