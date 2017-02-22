Paul Menard Preparing For Daytona

Eau Claire; Daytona Beach, Florida (WQOW) -- Eau Claire's Paul Menard takes time Wednesday morning to talk via satellite with News 18 Sports Director Bob Bradovich.



Menard, who's beginning his 14th season on the NASCAR circuit, says there have been a lot of changes on the crew for the Richard Childress Racing 27 car.



"We did not have a very good 2016," Menard says, "we have made quite a few changes in this offseason, it's been a busy offseason for us, we have Matt Borland as a new crew chief, he's been around the sport for a long time, he's new, we have a lot of new faces on the team, new mechanics and engineers and things that I'm getting to know and we have a really good group, really talented group, we just have to pull it all together and hit the ground running."



Menard finished 26th in the Sprint Cup standings in 2016, after a 2015 season in which he qualified for the Chase for the Championship, and wound up 14th. Now, heading into the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup 2017 season, Menard says the team's goals are simple.



"Our only goal this year is to win," says Menard, "I mean, honestly, that's all that we care about, we're not going to points race, we're gonna roll the dice and go for a win, because, you do that, a lot of your problems get solved, you get into the chase, you get into the playoffs, it allows you to open up and try to do some different things throughout the year if you get a win early, you can play around with some setups and things, try to do something to be better prepared for the playoffs, so expectations are to win, our goal is to win, that's all we care about."



Menard's best finish at the Daytona 500 was 10th in 2014.



"It's a unique track," says Menard, "he only one that's comparable to it is Talladega, with the restrictor plates, with the pack racing, so it's not a true test of what the whole season's going to be about, I mean, it's a one-off race, the Daytona 500, it happens to be a huge race, but then when you get to Atlanta, it's more true to what the regular season is."



While Menard is adjusting to changes on his race team, all the drivers will have to get used to a new points system in 2017, which breaks each race into three stages, and awards points for each state."



"It's going to be very fluid how you capitalize on the different segments," Menard says, "basically, 20 percent of the race is Segment 1, 50 percent Segment 2, then you race the second half of the race for the win, and you can't lose sight of the fact that Segment 3 is the one that matters the most, but there are opportunities to maybe do do some things to get , you know, segment wins, or score points in those segments, as long as it doesn't hurt you at the end of the day, so, I'm not really sure, I know the crew chiefs and everybody in the garage are coming up with different scenarios for this Sunday, for the Daytona 500, 2 o'clock Sunday you're going to see it all come to fruition."

