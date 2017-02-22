Father catches son using heroin, shoots him

Greenfield (WQOW) -- Drug abuse is literally tearing apart a Milwaukee-area family and a father is probably facing charges for shooting his son.



The man said he got so mad when he walked in on his son shooting-up heroin, that he grabbed a gun to make a point. But he says it was actually an accident that he shot his son in the arm. The man called police in Greenfield last night.

"I caught him shooting up, and I lost it, I've been dealing this for a while and I just had enough and I did something stupid," the man told 911 dispatch operators.



"He just became so enraged that he went and obtained a gun and claims he was attempting to shoot at his son but not hit him, but actually did of course hit him," Greenfield police captain Ray Radakovich told our sister station WISN.



The 61 year old father was arrested, but is free on bail. We're not naming him because he hasn't been charged yet but could face a charge of recklessly endangering safety. The 27 year old son could also face charges, after police say they found heroin, marijuana, and suspected psychedelic mushrooms in his bedroom.