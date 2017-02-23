Marathon Co. food stamp fraud found on Facebook

Wausau (WAOW) -- Reports of someone selling their food stamps on Facebook has the attention of the Wausau Police Department and Marathon County Department of Social Services.

The person posted on the Wausau Online Garage Sale Facebook Page that they were looking to sell their benefits for cash.

The Wausau Police Department and Department of Social Services said fraud is not a major problem in the county, but the investigation into the sale is just getting started.

"I would say a lot of or recipients who are receiving Food Share are individuals or families who are in need in this county," said Economic Advisor with the Department of Social Services Maikou Yang. "I would say [those who commit fraud is] less than five percent."

But those who receive the benefits like Kristen Jensen, of Wausau, and her seven-year-old daughter believes it happens much more than authorities would like to believe.

"There's a lot of people who do sit there and abuse it," she said. "It's going to screw it up for everyone who actually needs it."

The Department of Social Services said they give around one million dollars a month to around 13,000 people in Marathon County who are on the program.