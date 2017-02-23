Central Wisconsin man collects entire Nintendo Wii library

Central Wis. (WAOW) -- A central Wisconsin man is one of the first people around the country to have collected the entire Nintendo Wii library, consisting of 1,264 games.

The video game community on Instagram knows him as RetroThunder, but we can just call him Matt. He is the man behind the coveted collection.

"Currently, there's more people to have walked on the moon, probably twice as many people have walked on the moon, than have the full Wii set right now," Matt said in front of his collection that takes up an entire wall in his house. "I feel very blessed."

Matt said that there are currently four people in the entire country to have collected the set.