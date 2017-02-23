Fundraiser for ECPD K-9 unit - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Fundraiser for ECPD K-9 unit

Posted:

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- The Eau Claire Police Department is holding a fundraiser event to help provide supplies for their K-9 unit.

Thursday night, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Moose Lodge (3606 Curvue Rd.) in Eau Claire anyone interested in benefiting the cause can come out and enjoy a meal. The event it also being hosted by the Girl Scouts troop 3033 as a part of their Bronze Award Community Service project. 

The fundraiser will include food, music. games, and a silent auction. The cost is $5 per person or $20 per family.

Funds raised will help buy supplies and equipment for the ECPD K-9, such as bullet proof vests, special leashes, kennels and collars.

