"Paint the Town Red" in downtown Chippewa Falls

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) -- An annual event is coming to downtown Chippewa Falls to raise awareness about heart health and wellness.

The "Paint the Town Red" event will start at 4 p.m. Thursday, February 23 and go until 7 p.m. on Main Street in Chippewa Falls. The event's goal is to give people information about keeping their heart healthy and basic wellness.

Over 30 businesses will have special offerings throughout the evening. There will also be various health screenings and information provided by local health officials. There will also be a special scavenger hunt through downtown that will run through March 1. Several prizes will be awarded.

For more information on participating businesses and scavenger hunt details, FOLLOW THIS WEBSITE.

