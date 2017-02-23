Adopt-A-Pet: Bentley - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Adopt-A-Pet: Bentley

Meet our Pet of the Day: Bentley!

Bentley is a 7-year-old orange tabby cat, and he is already neutered. He was surrendered to the shelter back in October because his previous owners just couldn't take care of him. Bentley is older, so he kind of likes to lounge around, but he does like to have fun once in a while too. He could do alright with other cats and even small dogs. He is one that gets along with everybody.

If you are interested in Bentley, or want to learn more about the other animals up for adoption, contact the Eau Claire County Humane Association
 

