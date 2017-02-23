Ladysmith man dies in hit and run incident - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Ladysmith man dies in hit and run incident

By Jesse Yang, Internet Director
Ladysmith (WQOW) - On Wednesday, shortly before 8 p.m., authorities responded to a hit and run incident on the 800 block of Lindoo Avenue East in Ladysmith.

According to a press release from the Ladysmith Police Department, officers found a 57-year-old male, from Ladysmith, lying on the ground next to his truck. He was taken to an area hospital and later died from his injuries.

Officials said a 52-year-old male, from Ladysmith, was arrested and taken to the Rusk County Jail. The incident remains under investigation.

