Ladysmith man dies in hit and run incident

Ladysmith (WQOW) - On Wednesday, shortly before 8 p.m., authorities responded to a hit and run incident on the 800 block of Lindoo Avenue East in Ladysmith.

According to a press release from the Ladysmith Police Department, officers found a 57-year-old male, from Ladysmith, lying on the ground next to his truck. He was taken to an area hospital and later died from his injuries.

Officials said a 52-year-old male, from Ladysmith, was arrested and taken to the Rusk County Jail. The incident remains under investigation.