UPDATE: Beloved dog's ashes, stolen in Janesville, are returned!

Janesville (WKOW) -- The Flewelling family's beloved dog "Frankie" is back home with her family tonight after the canines ashes were stolen from their car last Friday.

Frankie, a 13-year-old Golden Retriever, died back in December from kidney failure. Her family had just picked up her remains, when they vanished.

Khali Flewelling, part of Frankies beloved family, confirmed the ashes had been returned to her family on Facebook saying, "Tonight, thanks to the power of social media, 27 News, and the Janesville Police Department, Frankie's ashes were returned to us!"

Posted February 22, 2017:

Janesville (WKOW) -- It's a story that would break any pet lover's heart.

As a Janesville family mourned the death of their dog, a thief broke into their car and stole the pet's ashes.

Frankie, the 13-year-old Golden Retriever, died in December of kidney failure. Her family just got the remains back and last Friday, they vanished.

"It's the nastiest thing that anyone could do to a family ever," Khali Flewelling said about the surprise break-in to her family's vehicles.

"They would have had to come through this door," Khali said pointing to where inside the family's red car, her pet's ashes were placed.

"Frankie was right on the seat in a nice purple gift bag," she added.

It was a purple gift bag containing all that's left her best friend.

"They could be thinking it's something totally different in the box, something fun for them, not a dog's ashes." Khali said.

Sadly, the family didn't have their vehicle locked.

"I'm just very disappointed in parts of society," Melodie Flewelling said.

"We are far enough of the road, I just don't know why someone was in my car and has my dog," she added.

Because now, the Flewellings can't say goodbye to their Golden Retriever.

"We wanted to take her ashes and get them put into a nice necklace or bracelet," Khali said. "All we have is pictures." she added.

But the mother and daughter won't give up hope.

"So every morning now, I get up on the front porch hoping her box is back." Melodie said. "I look at the hood of the car, hoping someone has dropped it off," she said.

"It's just a daily hope hoping for Frankie to come home and hopefully she will."

The family did report the incident to Janesville Police. If you have information on that purple gift bag containing Frankie's remains, you are urged to contact police.