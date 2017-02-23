UPDATE: Bloomer School District names new district administrator - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

UPDATE: Bloomer School District names new district administrator

By Aaron Rhody, Daybreak Anchor
Bloomer (WQOW) - The School District of Bloomer named Brian C. Misfeldt as its next district administrator. 

Board of Education President Noah Michaelsen named Misfeldt the district administrator at the school board meeting on Thursday night. 

Misfeldt will begin serving as district administrator on July 1, 2017 with a starting salary of $122,000. He currently is the district administrator in the Antigo School District. He's held that post since 2008. 

Bloomer (WQOW) - The list of finalists for the superintendent position at an area school district has been narrowed down to three candidates.

Mary Randall, the current superintendent for the School District of Bloomer, said the three finalists include:

  • Nate Schurman, the principal of River Falls Montessori Elementary
  • David Aslyn, the superintendent of Bayfield School District and the principal of Bayfield High School
  • Brian Misfeldt, the district administrator of Unified School District of Antigo

On Tuesday, Randall said the candidates met with three separate committees: Committee of Teaching, Learning, Curriculum and Assessment, Committee of Operations, Management, Finance and Leadership and a committee a part of the board of education. Randall said the first two committees made their recommendations to the school board. Following their recommendations, the school board met with the candidates until 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Randall said on Wednesday, the school board conducted background checks on the finalists and made a contract negotiation offer with one of the candidates. She said Thursday's meeting is at 5 p.m., and the school board plans to finalize their recommendations.

