ALERT: Eau Claire "Alternate Side Parking" rule effective Friday through Sunday

By Jesse Yang, Internet Director
Eau Claire (WQOW) - Before you go to bed tonight, you may want to make sure your car is parked on the right side of the road to avoid a ticket.

Beginning at 12:01 a.m. Friday, February 24, the City of Eau Claire's "Alternate Side Parking" rule will be in effect through 5 p.m. on Sunday, February 26. City officials said on odd-numbered days, vehicles need to be parked on the side of the street having odd-numbered addresses. On even-numbered days, cars need to be parked on the side of the street having even-numbered addresses.

