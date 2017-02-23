Dozens of dogs rescued through network of Wisconsin shelters

Clark County (WQOW) -- A number of Wisconsin shelters came together to save the lives of dozens of dogs in Columbia County that were in need of emergency shelter.

Among them, the Clark County Humane Society. On February 10, a representative from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection reached out to several Wisconsin shelters about 49 dogs that were surrendered from a former breeder.

The shelters collectively were able to house the dogs within 24 hours. Clark County Humane Society said it took in eight pure bred English labs on February 11. Since the rescue effort, Clark County humane staff said all eight dogs have been adopted.

Each dog requires spay or neuter surgery, vaccinations, deworming, heartworm testing and dental work.

The other shelters that took in the dogs include Fox Valley Humane Association, Columbia County Humane Society, Clark County Humane Society, Oshkosh Humane Society, HAWS of Waukesha and Willow Run Kennels in Appleton.